STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

