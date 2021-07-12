Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 10,360 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,056% compared to the average volume of 896 put options.
Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,434. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.00.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 67,623 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. dropped their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.
