Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 10,360 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,056% compared to the average volume of 896 put options.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,434. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,645.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,134 shares of company stock worth $368,679. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 67,623 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. dropped their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.