STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. STORE Capital posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,701. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

