Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0032

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $1,839.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

