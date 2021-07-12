Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 7,554 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $375,358.26.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $549,853.26.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38.

RUN stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,825,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,905. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

