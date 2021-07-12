Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several research firms recently commented on SUUIF. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

