Suvretta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,312,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,783,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 3.05% of Gemini Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.65. 1,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.69 and a quick ratio of 13.69. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Equities analysts anticipate that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gemini Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

