Suvretta Capital Management LLC Makes New $25.35 Million Investment in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,800. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Profile

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

