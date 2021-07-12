Suvretta Capital Management LLC Sells 408,770 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 408,770 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 2.1% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NIKE worth $142,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,017. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $161.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.88. The firm has a market cap of $255.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,118 shares of company stock worth $38,807,800. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.