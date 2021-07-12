Suvretta Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,904 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 338,603 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 4.4% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Adobe worth $300,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 61.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $597.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,083. The company has a market capitalization of $284.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.62. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.29 and a 12 month high of $607.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

