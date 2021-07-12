SVB Leerink Comments on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.57. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 296.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 74,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

