Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $284,403.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $284,403.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00045028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00112692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00158722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,142.92 or 0.99994381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00957782 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

