Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Lifted to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCMWY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Swisscom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.17.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
