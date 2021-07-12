Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Lifted to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCMWY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Swisscom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

