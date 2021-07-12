Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 608.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,976 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 173,310 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $16.68 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $804.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.