T Kendall Hunt Sells 46,981 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NYSE:OSPN) Stock

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

OneSpan Inc. (NYSE:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 46,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $1,182,511.77. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE OSPN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.05. 684 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

