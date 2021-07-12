T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $146.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.89. The stock has a market cap of $182.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.52.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.