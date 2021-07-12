T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.83.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $169.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.23.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 796.57%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 103.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,683,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,367,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 145.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 101,984 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 121.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 418,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 229,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

