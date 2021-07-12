Tarsadia Capital LLC Has $12.68 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tarsadia Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,783 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 47,837 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tarsadia Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 338,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,776 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $277.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $280.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

