Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 146,861 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,720,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. 18.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

