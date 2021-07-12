TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,646 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,124 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

