TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,541,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 679,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,548 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 516,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,755,000 after acquiring an additional 20,537 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

CYBR stock opened at $139.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.42 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.80.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

