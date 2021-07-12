TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFS. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at about $59,015,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,816,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $674,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 616.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after buying an additional 652,457 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,609,000 after buying an additional 561,083 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UFS opened at $54.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.88. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

