TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NMI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMIH stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. upped their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

