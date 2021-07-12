TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Thoma Bravo Advantage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBA. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,006,000.

TBA stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

