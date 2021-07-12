TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 17.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $157.05 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.02 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.