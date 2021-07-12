TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,432 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

MRSN stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $895.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,310 shares of company stock worth $179,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

