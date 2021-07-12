TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,821,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

