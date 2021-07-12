TD Securities Raises Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$47.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCH. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$40.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$29.55 and a twelve month high of C$43.61.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$297.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$125,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total value of C$1,736,139.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,227,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$178,153,962.04. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,583.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.