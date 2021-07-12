TechnipFMC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,716 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,429 call options.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 47,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114,299. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $1,254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 65,489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 801,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Cowen upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. AlphaValue cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

