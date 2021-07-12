Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SEB Equities raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

ERIC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 92,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,043. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 164,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.