Telenor ASA’s (TELNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 27.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.94%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.62%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

