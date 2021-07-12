Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will report sales of $22.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.70 million and the highest is $36.40 million. Tellurian reported sales of $6.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 252.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $76.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $139.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $149.05 million, with estimates ranging from $34.82 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million.

TELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 176.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 564,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 2,136,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. 6,861,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,953,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.38. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

