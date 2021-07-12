Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 307 ($4.01).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LON TEG remained flat at $GBX 254 ($3.32) during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,426. The company has a market cap of £173.60 million and a P/E ratio of -9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.90, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 245.63. Ten Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.15 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 262 ($3.42).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

