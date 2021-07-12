TenCore Partners LP Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TenCore Partners LP boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 13.3% of TenCore Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $74,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $4,895,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $656,297.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,120.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 376,954 shares of company stock worth $89,929,356 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.47. 66,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,468,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $181.93 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.