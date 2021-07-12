Terra Virtua Kolect Hits Market Capitalization of $40.09 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $40.09 million and approximately $24.88 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 71.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.63 or 0.00923698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00093545 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars.

