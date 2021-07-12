TerraKRW Market Cap Reaches $38.09 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $38.09 million and approximately $1,232.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00045353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00116039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00162426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,457.74 or 1.00217388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.65 or 0.00972428 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,994,862,244 coins and its circulating supply is 43,994,133,135 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

