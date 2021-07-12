Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 2.8%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $677.34 and last traded at $675.60. 151,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 31,482,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $656.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $654.57 billion, a PE ratio of 684.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $628.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,679,902 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

