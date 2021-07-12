TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for TESSCO Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $88.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 77,867 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

