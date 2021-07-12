Tharisa (LON:THS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THS. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of LON THS opened at GBX 130.13 ($1.70) on Friday. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.35 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.68. The company has a market capitalization of £350.24 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a GBX 2.82 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.62. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

