The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce $16.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.60 million. The Bank of Princeton reported sales of $12.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $63.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.90 million to $64.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $61.23 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $62.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

