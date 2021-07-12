The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

The Buckle has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Buckle has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Buckle to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

BKE stock opened at $47.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.32. The Buckle has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Buckle will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Buckle news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,504.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,200 shares of company stock worth $3,537,462. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

