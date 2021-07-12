The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,060. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

