The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. The Children’s Place posted earnings of ($1.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

In related news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 486.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $94.54 on Monday. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.31.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

