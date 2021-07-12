The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $203.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,294. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $170.50 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Clorox by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,164,000 after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after buying an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

