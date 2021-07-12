The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $396.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of COO opened at $411.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.06. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $277.83 and a 1 year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,843. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

