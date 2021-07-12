The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.55 Million

Analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to post $15.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $15.10 million. The ExOne reported sales of $11.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year sales of $70.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.77 million to $71.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $84.69 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $90.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The ExOne during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94. The ExOne has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

