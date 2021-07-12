The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4,331.33, a P/E/G ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.62.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

