The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Insider Sells £69,500 in Stock

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) insider Richard Darwin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £69,500 ($90,802.19).

The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Monday. The Gym Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15). The firm has a market cap of £465.39 million and a PE ratio of -12.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 277.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.02) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

