The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,245 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

