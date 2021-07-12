The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $189.67 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.62 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

